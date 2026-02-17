Noble Financial Weighs in on Inplay Oil Cp FY2025 Earnings

Inplay Oil Cp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Inplay Oil Cp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 12th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Inplay Oil Cp’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Inplay Oil Cp’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Research cut Inplay Oil Cp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Inplay Oil Cp Trading Up 0.7%

OTCMKTS IPOOF opened at $11.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.77 million, a P/E ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 0.73. Inplay Oil Cp has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Inplay Oil Cp Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp (OTCMKTS: IPOOF) is a Calgary-based exploration and production company focused on the development of oil and natural gas assets in Western Canada. The company’s primary operations are centered in the Montney and Charlie Lake formations of Alberta and northeast British Columbia, where it holds a significant land position. InPlay’s strategy emphasizes liquids-rich natural gas and condensate production, leveraging horizontal drilling and multi-stage completion techniques to enhance well performance and resource recovery.

InPlay’s asset portfolio comprises both established conventional reservoirs and emerging unconventional plays.

