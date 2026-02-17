Northland Securities Reduces Earnings Estimates for PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Securities lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for PHINIA in a research report issued on Friday, February 13th. Northland Securities analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for PHINIA’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for PHINIA’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

PHIN has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised PHINIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PHINIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of PHIN stock opened at $75.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PHINIA has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $78.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.17.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.17). PHINIA had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.23%.

In related news, VP Hongyong Yang sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $46,819.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PHINIA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in PHINIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in PHINIA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PHINIA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PHINIA by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

