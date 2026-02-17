Short Interest in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR) Drops By 24.3%

KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 286,167 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 15th total of 378,210 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,052 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 469,052 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KSTR stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 376,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,961. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $22.13.

Get KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 739,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,245,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 436.0% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 113,838 shares during the period.

About KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF

The KraneShares SSE STAR Market 50 Index ETF (KSTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of the top 50 companies by market-cap that are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) Science and Technology Innovation Board. KSTR was launched on Jan 27, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.