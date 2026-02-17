Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AENT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alliance Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Alliance Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Alliance Entertainment Stock Down 13.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AENT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. Alliance Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $368.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.38 million. Alliance Entertainment had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 20.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AENT. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Entertainment by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 123,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alliance Entertainment by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 130,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 62,510 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Entertainment by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 134,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $193,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a distributor of physical media and related entertainment products, serving retailers, public libraries and online merchants. The company’s core business revolves around the wholesale distribution of music and video titles on CD, DVD and Blu-ray formats, as well as vinyl records, audiobooks, video games and select gift and novelty items. By maintaining a broad catalog of new and catalog titles, Alliance Entertainment enables brick-and-mortar and e-commerce channels to access an extensive range of products from major and independent labels.

In addition to its product offerings, Alliance Entertainment provides supply-chain and logistics services designed to streamline inventory management and order fulfillment.

