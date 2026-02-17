Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Drops By 18.6%

ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 95,173 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 116,906 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,150 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,150 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 Trading Down 2.5%

TWM traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $28.04. The company had a trading volume of 746,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,873. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $71.27.

Get ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 during the first quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,201,000.

ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.