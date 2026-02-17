Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) Short Interest Down 17.6% in January

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 713,523 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 866,217 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,879 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,879 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 104.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PDO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.07. 650,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,148. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1279 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s payout ratio is -8,300.00%.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: PDO) is an actively managed closed-end fund sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”), a global investment manager specializing in fixed income. PDO seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund trades on the New York Stock Exchange and follows a dynamic, multi-sector approach to income generation.

The fund’s portfolio is diversified across a broad range of fixed-income asset classes.

