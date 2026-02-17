Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 506,274 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 661,201 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 224,445 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 224,445 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLOC shares. Zacks Research upgraded Flowco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flowco in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flowco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Flowco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Flowco in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Get Flowco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Flowco

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowco

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowco

In related news, EVP Chad Roberts sold 54,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,224,867.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 67,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,309.12. This trade represents a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 163,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,009 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Flowco by 57.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,290,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,020 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowco by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,730,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,629,000 after buying an additional 758,258 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Flowco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,923,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowco by 84.0% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 984,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 449,498 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,452,000.

Flowco Trading Up 0.5%

Flowco stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 223,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Flowco has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29.

Flowco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Flowco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Flowco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations. Our principal products and services are organized into two business segments: (i) Production Solutions; and (ii) Natural Gas Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.