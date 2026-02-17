Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Update

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 20,806 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 25,112 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Performance

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.22. 37,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,872. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 18.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the second quarter worth $418,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,705,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company designed to provide shareholders with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing predominantly in convertible securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers alongside selected common stocks. Leveraging the hybrid characteristics of convertibles, the fund aims to capture income potential while maintaining exposure to equity market upside.

The fund’s investment strategy centers on a flexible allocation between fixed-income and equity components, with portfolio managers conducting rigorous credit and equity research to identify issuers offering attractive risk-reward profiles.

