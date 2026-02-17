Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.40 and traded as high as $6.25. Citizens shares last traded at $5.9950, with a volume of 142,467 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Citizens in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Citizens Stock Up 0.6%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $301.19 million, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Continental General Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 274.2% during the third quarter. Continental General Insurance Co. now owns 1,614,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 1,182,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 558,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 117,502 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 96,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc (NYSE:CIA) is a bank holding company headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Citizens Bank of Northern Arkansas, the company provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses and corporate clients across Northern and Central Arkansas.

Citizens offers a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside lending solutions such as residential mortgages, commercial real estate loans and consumer installment loans.

