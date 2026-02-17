Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.36 and traded as high as $14.67. Mistras Group shares last traded at $14.5570, with a volume of 192,397 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MG shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mistras Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $16.00 price target on Mistras Group in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $459.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Mistras Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions and services, with a primary focus on nondestructive testing (NDT), inspection, and monitoring of critical infrastructure and industrial assets. The company’s offerings span a wide range of techniques—such as ultrasonic testing, eddy current detection, magnetic particle inspection, radiography and acoustic emission—to help clients in energy, petrochemical, aerospace, manufacturing and other sectors identify and address potential failures before they occur.

In addition to traditional NDT services, Mistras delivers engineered materials solutions, including composite repairs and specialty coatings, along with predictive maintenance and condition monitoring programs.

