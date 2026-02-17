Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.99 and traded as high as $9.94. Kennedy-Wilson shares last traded at $9.9050, with a volume of 556,039 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KW. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 9,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a publicly traded global real estate investment company that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of properties. Its core activities include investing in office, multifamily, retail, industrial and self-storage assets while providing comprehensive property management, leasing, capital markets and investment management services to institutional and private clients.

Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Kennedy-Wilson operates through two principal business segments: Investments and Asset Services.

