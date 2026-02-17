Natuzzi, S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Down 18.5% in January

Natuzzi, S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,495 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 4,288 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,103 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,103 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Natuzzi in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natuzzi has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Natuzzi Stock Up 2.4%

Natuzzi stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.22. 6,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.29 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 6.12%.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTZ. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the third quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Natuzzi by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 96,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. is a global design and manufacturing company specializing in high-quality upholstered furniture. The company’s product portfolio includes leather and fabric sofas, armchairs, recliners, sectional systems and complementary home furnishings such as coffee tables, beds and accessories. Natuzzi markets its offerings under two primary brands—Natuzzi Italia, which focuses on contemporary Italian design, and Natuzzi Editions, which provides a broader range of styles at accessible price points.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi in Santeramo in Colle, Italy, the company began as a small artisan workshop and has grown into the world’s largest producer of leather upholstered furniture.

