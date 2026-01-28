Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.32 Million Holdings in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Snap-On by 40.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Snap-On by 8.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Snap-On during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Snap-On by 18.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Insider Activity at Snap-On

In other Snap-On news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.27, for a total transaction of $696,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,106.66. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.20, for a total value of $2,387,563.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 111,888 shares in the company, valued at $39,406,953.60. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,036 shares of company stock worth $13,710,988. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Stock Performance

Snap-On Increases Dividend

Snap-On stock opened at $368.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.81 and a 12-month high of $375.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $2.44 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.14. This represents a $9.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-On from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-On has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNA

Snap-On Profile

(Free Report)

Snap?On Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostic equipment, repair information and shop equipment for professional users. The company’s product range includes hand and power tools, tool storage and cabinets, diagnostic scan tools and software, shop equipment such as lifts and tire changers, and specialized specialty tools for automotive, aviation, marine and industrial applications. Snap?On also offers information and workflow solutions that combine diagnostic data, repair procedures and parts information to support professional technicians.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Snap?On has established a long history in the professional tools market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.