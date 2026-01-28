Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,213 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDK. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth $60,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total transaction of $248,022.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,892.06. The trade was a 26.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Sandisk in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Fox Advisors raised Sandisk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $230.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandisk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.95.

Sandisk Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $481.43 on Wednesday. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $509.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,504.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.92.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Sandisk’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

