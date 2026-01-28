Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,213 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDK. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth $60,000.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total transaction of $248,022.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,892.06. The trade was a 26.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Sandisk Trading Up 2.3%
NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $481.43 on Wednesday. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $509.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,504.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.92.
Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Sandisk’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.
Sandisk News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks notes Sandisk’s growing role in AI storage and forecasts massive growth for the current fiscal year, arguing the company is finally being recognized as an AI beneficiary. What’s Going On With SanDisk Shares?
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks added SNDK to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, signaling analyst upgrade momentum that can attract more buy-side flows ahead of earnings. New Strong Buy Stocks for January 27th
- Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha explains why a contributor is initiating a Buy into earnings — citing tight NAND supply, surging memory prices, BiCS8/edge and hyperscaler AI SSD demand — reinforcing the narrative that fundamentals justify further upside. Why I’m Buying Sandisk Into Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Commentary quoting Jim Cramer highlights an unfillable shortage for Sandisk — a supply/demand dynamic that supports pricing power and gross-margin upside for storage vendors. Sandisk (SNDK) is Facing a Shortage That Can’t Be Met, Says Jim Cramer
- Neutral Sentiment: Benzinga flags large options bets (whales) in SNDK, indicating speculative positioning and elevated volatility rather than a clear directional signal for fundamentals. Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on SNDK Options
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting Sandisk’s multi-hundred-percent rally over the last year frames both momentum and valuation risk — useful context for traders but mixed for long-term investors. SanDisk and Western Digital are up 400 in 1 Year. Should You Still Buy?
- Neutral Sentiment: Articles highlighting SNDK’s 6–12 month surge and analyst upside targets underline momentum but also imply elevated multiples and pullback risk. SanDisk stock is up 1,000% in 6 months. Analysts think it can gain another 20% from here.
- Negative Sentiment: High-profile commentator Jim Cramer warned SNDK is “up huge, way too much for me,” flagging profit-taking risk after the rapid rally. Jim Cramer Says Sandisk Is “Up Huge, Way Too Much for Me”
- Negative Sentiment: Cramer and other commentators have also advised selling or trimming positions into these reports, highlighting the risk of a sharp pullback if earnings or guidance disappoint. Jim Cramer Insists It’s Time to Sell Some Sandisk (SNDK)
Sandisk Profile
SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sandisk
- America’s Next Power Move Starts Underground
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- URGENT: Trump Just Triggered AI’s Biggest Disruption Yet
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The biggest scam in the history of gold markets is unwinding
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sandisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandisk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.