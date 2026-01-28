Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is New York State Teachers Retirement System’s 4th Largest Position

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,027,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,162 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.4% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Amazon.com worth $1,762,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.65.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $244.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.37. The company has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 11.06%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,734 shares of company stock valued at $18,534,017. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

