119 Shares in Seaboard Corporation $SEB Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Seaboard by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Seaboard by 20.0% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Seaboard by 5.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Seaboard by 7.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaboard Stock Up 2.4%

Seaboard stock opened at $5,038.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.44. Seaboard Corporation has a one year low of $2,400.31 and a one year high of $5,050.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,515.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,896.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.36.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $113.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Corporation is a diversified agribusiness and transportation company engaged in a range of global operations. Organized into several operating segments, the company’s principal activities include pork production and processing, commodity trading and milling, marine products, sugar production, and shipping. Seaboard’s integrated business model spans the entire value chain—from feed grain procurement and hog production to finished pork products—enabling the company to capture efficiencies across each stage of its operations.

In its pork segment, conducted under the Seaboard Foods subsidiary, the company raises hogs and operates slaughter and processing facilities in the United States.

