Mvb Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mvb Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mvb Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Mvb Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mvb Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Hovde Group raised their price target on Mvb Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Mvb Financial from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th.

Get Mvb Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MVBF

Mvb Financial Stock Up 1.2%

Mvb Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ MVBF opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. Mvb Financial has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $28.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Mvb Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Robert Sumbs bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,000. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 56.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,782,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,667,000 after purchasing an additional 643,551 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Mvb Financial by 275.2% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 259,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 190,223 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mvb Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $4,716,000. Ategra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mvb Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,375,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mvb Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 22,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Mvb Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp is a bank holding company based in Fairmont, West Virginia, serving individuals and businesses through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc The company operates under a “Local First Banking” philosophy, emphasizing personalized service across its branch network. Its core business activities include deposit-taking, commercial lending, residential mortgage origination, and wealth management services.

On the deposit side, MVB Bank offers a range of products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mvb Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mvb Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.