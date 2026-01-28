Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Shares of GMVHF opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. Entain has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $13.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20.

Entain PLC, trading in the US over-the-counter as GMVHF, is a global sports-betting and gaming group offering both online and retail wagering services. Through a portfolio of well-known brands—such as Ladbrokes, Coral, bwin, PartyPoker and PartyCasino—the company provides sports betting, casino, poker, bingo and esports products to customers in regulated markets worldwide. Entain’s platforms support multiple channels of distribution, combining digital technology with a network of retail shops in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy and Germany.

Founded in 2004 under the name GVC Holdings, the business expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions and the development of proprietary technology.

