Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW) Short Interest Update

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,967 shares, an increase of 1,316.8% from the December 31st total of 280 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,386 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 46,386 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Up 16.3%

Shares of NASDAQ GRRRW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. 75,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,338. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51. Gorilla Technology Group has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.29.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ: GRRRW) develops and markets AI-driven software solutions that integrate video analytics, software-defined networking and cloud-based management. Its core offerings include intelligent video surveillance platforms that leverage computer vision and machine learning to enhance security monitoring, prevent incidents and optimize operational workflows. The company’s software-defined networking products deliver virtualized network functions, enabling enterprises and service providers to simplify network deployment, improve bandwidth utilization and support dynamic scaling.

Serving a broad range of industries—such as smart cities, transportation, retail, finance and telecommunications—Gorilla Technology Group operates across Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe.

