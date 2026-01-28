Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 153 shares, an increase of 1,430.0% from the December 31st total of 10 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,984 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,984 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Leuthold Core ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691. Leuthold Core ETF has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $39.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.54.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.5213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.1%.
The Leuthold Core ETF (LCR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Target Risk Moderate index. The fund is an actively-managed global asset allocation fund of funds which seeks total return. LCR was launched on Jan 6, 2020 and is managed by Leuthold.
