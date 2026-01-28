Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,219 shares, an increase of 1,105.1% from the December 31st total of 682 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,980 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,980 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Clicks Group Stock Performance

Shares of CLCGY traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931. Clicks Group has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average of $41.41.

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group is a South African-based healthcare, beauty and wellness retailer operating primarily under the Clicks banner. The company’s core business comprises a network of pharmacies, health and beauty stores, and distribution services. Through its retail outlets, Clicks Group offers a range of products that includes prescription and over-the-counter medicines, personal care items, cosmetics, baby and household products, and nutritional supplements.

In addition to its branded pharmacies and retail stores, Clicks Group owns and operates a wholesale and distribution business that supplies products to its own stores and to third-party retailers across the region.

