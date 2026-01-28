Head-To-Head Analysis: Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) vs. Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shore Bancshares and Blue Foundry Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares $326.48 million 1.90 $43.89 million $1.70 10.91 Blue Foundry Bancorp $87.25 million 3.11 -$11.91 million ($0.46) -28.43

Risk and Volatility

Shore Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp. Blue Foundry Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shore Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Foundry Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.8% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Shore Bancshares and Blue Foundry Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50 Blue Foundry Bancorp 1 1 0 0 1.50

Shore Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.13%. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.55%. Given Shore Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Shore Bancshares and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares 16.78% 11.25% 1.02% Blue Foundry Bancorp -9.82% -2.84% -0.44%

Summary

Shore Bancshares beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers, including home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit, as well as other consumer financing products. In addition, it offers trust, asset management, and financial planning services; treasury management services, such as merchant card processing, remote deposit capture, and ACH origination, as well as telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; and automatic teller machine services. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

