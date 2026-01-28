Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Update

Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 513,772 shares, a growth of 1,526.3% from the December 31st total of 31,592 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,321 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 152,321 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Japan Tob Stock Up 0.9%

OTCMKTS JAPAY traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 51,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94. Japan Tob has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on JAPAY shares. Zacks Research raised Japan Tob from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Japan Tob in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Japan Tob presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Japan Tob Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc (OTC: JAPAY) is a Tokyo-based multinational company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. The company’s core activities include the development, production and distribution of cigarettes and other nicotine-delivery products for domestic and international markets. Japan Tobacco also pursues business activities beyond tobacco, including pharmaceutical and processed?food operations through subsidiary units and strategic investments.

In its tobacco operations the company serves both the Japanese market and a broad international footprint through its global operating arm, Japan Tobacco International (JTI).

