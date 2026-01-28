Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,796 shares, an increase of 1,205.9% from the December 31st total of 597 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,277 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,277 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NRILY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomura Research Institute currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute Stock Performance

NRILY stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $38.19. 46,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. Nomura Research Institute has a 12 month low of $30.81 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Nomura Research Institute had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura Research Institute

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) is a Tokyo-based provider of management consulting and information technology services. Founded in 1965, the firm combines industry research, strategic advisory and systems development to help corporate and public-sector clients address complex business and technology challenges. NRI is known for integrating consulting insight with large-scale system integration, outsourcing and software solutions to support digital transformation initiatives.

NRI’s core activities include management and IT consulting, system integration, application development, and IT outsourcing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.