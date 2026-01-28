Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,796 shares, an increase of 1,205.9% from the December 31st total of 597 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,277 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,277 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NRILY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomura Research Institute currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Nomura Research Institute Stock Performance
Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Nomura Research Institute had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nomura Research Institute
Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) is a Tokyo-based provider of management consulting and information technology services. Founded in 1965, the firm combines industry research, strategic advisory and systems development to help corporate and public-sector clients address complex business and technology challenges. NRI is known for integrating consulting insight with large-scale system integration, outsourcing and software solutions to support digital transformation initiatives.
NRI’s core activities include management and IT consulting, system integration, application development, and IT outsourcing.
