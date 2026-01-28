QMX Gold (CVE:QMX) Trading 1.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

QMX Gold Co. (CVE:QMX – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 93,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,281,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

QMX Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.56 million and a P/E ratio of -29.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About QMX Gold

QMX Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds a portfolio of properties covering approximately 200 square kilometers of the Val d'Or Mining Camp in the Abitibi district of QuÃ©bec. The company was formerly known as Alexis Minerals Corporation and changed its name to QMX Gold Corporation in June 2012. QMX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

