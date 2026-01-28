Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.2750. Approximately 2,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 17,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) is one of the world’s leading steel producers, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company traces its roots to the 1970 merger of Fuji Iron & Steel and Yawata Iron & Steel, and later strengthened its global footprint through the 2012 merger with Sumitomo Metal Corporation. With decades of experience in metallurgical engineering, Nippon Steel remains a cornerstone of Japan’s industrial sector.

The company’s core business centers on the production and supply of a broad range of steel products.

