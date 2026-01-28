Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Shares Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 9,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Xander Resources Stock Down 5.7%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$769,652.00, a PE ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Xander Resources Company Profile

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, lithium, and nickel properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville; Blue Ribbon; and Timmins Nickel projects. Xander Resources Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

