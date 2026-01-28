Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 42,821 shares, a growth of 858.8% from the December 31st total of 4,466 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,823 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 51,823 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 169,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.46.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.2108 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

