First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 32,373 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the December 31st total of 366,428 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 511,824 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 147,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,577. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,788,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,267,000 after purchasing an additional 64,474 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,915,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 400,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 40,127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,821,000 after acquiring an additional 48,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 152.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 325,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after acquiring an additional 196,839 shares during the period.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform. HYLS was launched on Feb 27, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

