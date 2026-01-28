Playtech (LON:PTEC) Trading 9.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 308 and last traded at GBX 298. 2,091,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 868,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Playtech to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 405 to GBX 240 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Playtech from GBX 433 to GBX 390 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 275.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 329.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £841.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

