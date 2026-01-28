Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Rises By 2,611.7%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,334 shares, a growth of 2,611.7% from the December 31st total of 1,008 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,438 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,438 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 23,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,356. The company has a market cap of $258.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.96. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $62.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.67.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th were given a $0.0099 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 8th.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.