Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,794 shares, an increase of 4,385.0% from the December 31st total of 40 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 602 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 602 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF Price Performance

GSIG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $432,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 74,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (GSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an market-value weighted index of fundamentally-selected US investment-grade corporate bonds, maturing between one to five years. GSIG was launched on Jul 7, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

