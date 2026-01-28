iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,988,602 shares, a growth of 2,088.3% from the December 31st total of 136,572 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 576,051 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 576,051 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,998 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 28,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 192,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,949. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.14 and a one year high of $48.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

