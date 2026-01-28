Short Interest in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Expands By 1,728.6%

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 81,116 shares, an increase of 1,728.6% from the December 31st total of 4,436 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,345 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 177,345 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $52,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock remained flat at $6.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. 103,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,998. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $6.83.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company designed to seek total return with an emphasis on current income. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in a broad range of credit instruments, including senior secured loans, high-yield corporate bonds, distressed debt and other special situation opportunities. In addition to its credit allocations, HFRO may also invest in equity securities, convertible instruments and derivative instruments to hedge risk or enhance yield.

Since commencing operations in 2006, Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has employed an opportunistic, value-oriented strategy to capitalize on market dislocations and mispriced assets.

