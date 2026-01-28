Short Interest in ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL) Increases By 3,095.7%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,470 shares, an increase of 3,095.7% from the December 31st total of 46 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 460 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 460 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $51.80. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418. ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.73.

About ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (IWDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the compounded quarterly performance of a US large-cap index emphasizing value. IWDL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

