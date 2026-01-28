Ceapro (CVE:CZO) Shares Down 11.8% – Time to Sell?

Ceapro Inc. (CVE:CZO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 5,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 50,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Ceapro Stock Down 11.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 18.88 and a current ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$688,880.00, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

