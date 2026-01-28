Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,316 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the December 31st total of 69,148 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,865 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 181,865 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sandfire Resources America Stock Performance

SRAFF traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. 22,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,318. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. Sandfire Resources America has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.32.

Sandfire Resources America Company Profile

Sandfire Resources America Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) operates as the American depositary receipt issuer for Sandfire Resources Ltd., an Australian-based, independent copper and gold producer. Through its ADR program, the company holds and administers ordinary shares of its parent, enabling U.S. investors to participate in the underlying performance of Sandfire Resources Ltd. without direct exposure to foreign securities markets.

The underlying parent company was founded in 2003 and has since developed a portfolio of copper and gold operations and exploration projects across multiple continents.

