Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WEAV has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weave Communications from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Weave Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of WEAV opened at $5.45 on Friday. Weave Communications has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $424.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weave Communications will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Erin Goodsell sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $66,247.35. Following the sale, the insider owned 527,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,631,408.95. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 6.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Weave Communications by 43.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Weave Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weave Communications by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weave Communications is a technology company that provides integrated communications and customer management solutions tailored for small- to medium-sized local businesses. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, the company developed a cloud-based platform that unifies voice calling, business texting, appointment reminders and payment processing within a single interface.

The platform’s core offerings include a unified business phone system, two-way texting, automated appointment and recall reminders, secure payment acceptance and a basic customer relationship management module.

