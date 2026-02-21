Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Susquehanna

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OXY. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.52.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average is $43.63. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $52.22.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 59.63%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 218,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,533,228.74. This represents a 2.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,504,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,718,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,089,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $756,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,602,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $436,008,000 after buying an additional 1,883,721 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,959,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,820,000 after buying an additional 1,393,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,029.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,493,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,541 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly dividend ~8.3% to $0.26/share (ex-div March 10, payable April 15), which supports income-minded investors and helped lift the stock. Dividend Hike Coverage

Board raised the quarterly dividend ~8.3% to $0.26/share (ex-div March 10, payable April 15), which supports income-minded investors and helped lift the stock. Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat consensus (adjusted EPS $0.31 vs. ~ $0.18–$0.19 est.), with production above guidance and operating cash flow strength; management highlighted ~$5.8B of debt reduction since mid-December after the OxyChem sale — a clear de-leveraging catalyst. Reuters: Q4 Results

Q4 earnings beat consensus (adjusted EPS $0.31 vs. ~ $0.18–$0.19 est.), with production above guidance and operating cash flow strength; management highlighted ~$5.8B of debt reduction since mid-December after the OxyChem sale — a clear de-leveraging catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Company launched cash tender offers and consent solicitations to repurchase certain senior notes — active liability management that reduces headline leverage risk. Tender Offers Release

Company launched cash tender offers and consent solicitations to repurchase certain senior notes — active liability management that reduces headline leverage risk. Neutral Sentiment: Management outlined a lower 2026 capex outlook (~$5.7B), implying improved free cash flow if commodity prices cooperate — a potential long-term positive but dependent on oil markets. QuiverQuant: Guidance & Capex

Management outlined a lower 2026 capex outlook (~$5.7B), implying improved free cash flow if commodity prices cooperate — a potential long-term positive but dependent on oil markets. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity — a large uptick in call buying — signals heightened speculative interest and short?term bullish positioning but is not a fundamental guarantee. (Market data)

Unusual options activity — a large uptick in call buying — signals heightened speculative interest and short?term bullish positioning but is not a fundamental guarantee. (Market data) Negative Sentiment: Revenue and total sales missed expectations (Q4 revenue below consensus) and year-over-year revenue declined, which tempers the EPS beat and points to margin/price headwinds. Zacks: Revenue Miss

Revenue and total sales missed expectations (Q4 revenue below consensus) and year-over-year revenue declined, which tempers the EPS beat and points to margin/price headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed — some firms raised price targets but several targets and the median remain below current levels, and at least one shop (Wells Fargo) kept an underweight stance despite bumping its target, adding near-term valuation uncertainty. Benzinga: Analyst Notes

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

