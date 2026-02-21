Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.5625.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $82.24 on Monday. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $106.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.24. Qorvo had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Qorvo has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Qorvo by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 30.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 7.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Qorvo by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc is a leading provider of advanced radio-frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad portfolio of components and modules that enable wireless and wired connectivity across mobile devices, network infrastructure, defense systems and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Qorvo’s product offerings include RF filters, power amplifiers, switches, integrated front-end modules and other custom mixed-signal devices.

