Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 131,588 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 70.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,655 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 131,588 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Adobe by 350.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $35,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Key Headlines Impacting Adobe
Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe’s results and forward guidance remain supportive: the company beat recent estimates, delivered strong margins and set FY26 and Q1 guidance that suggests continued cash generation and profit resilience. Reasons Why Adobe (ADBE) Offers Such Impressive Upside
- Positive Sentiment: Broader sector relief after upbeat AI-related results at other software firms (RingCentral, Five9) reduces “AI will kill SaaS” fear — a tailwind for Adobe if investors re-appraise AI as demand-enhancing rather than disruptive. Beaten-down software stocks RingCentral and Five9 rally as earnings quell some AI concerns
- Neutral Sentiment: Figma’s strong results and Anthropic integration highlight accelerating AI adoption in design workflows — this validates the market opportunity for AI-enabled tools but also raises competitive dynamics Adobe must navigate. Figma’s Anthropic Integration Could Flip the SaaSpocalypse Script (ADBE)
- Neutral Sentiment: Several valuation and review pieces are re-focusing investor attention on Adobe’s multiples and long-term returns — helpful for longer-term thesis but not dispositive for near-term price moves. Assessing Adobe’s Valuation As Recent Share Performance Brings The Stock Back Into Focus
- Neutral Sentiment: Third?party reviews mention Adobe alongside other software names; useful context but unlikely to move the stock on its own. Reviewing Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data appears inconsistent (published figures show zero shares), suggesting the short?interest readings may be a data glitch and should be treated cautiously.
- Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put?option activity: traders bought ~188,902 puts (a ~248% jump vs. typical daily put volume), signaling elevated hedging or outright bearish positioning that can add to downward pressure.
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution and recent downgrades / cautious commentary have crept into coverage as Adobe trades nearer its multi?month lows, which can amplify selling if sentiment deteriorates. Why Wall Street Is Turning Cautious on Adobe Inc. (ADBE)
Adobe Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $258.61 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $251.10 and a one year high of $453.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.