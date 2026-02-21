Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 131,588 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 70.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,655 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 131,588 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Adobe by 350.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $35,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.16.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $258.61 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $251.10 and a one year high of $453.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

