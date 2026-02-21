Sava Infond d.o.o. Has $3.12 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Sava Infond d.o.o. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clinical and regulatory wins for oncology: J&J reported strong Phase 1b/2 data for subcutaneous amivantamab (RYBREVANT FASPRO) in head & neck cancer and has received FDA Breakthrough Therapy attention and a separate monthly dosing approval that can improve patient convenience and commercial uptake. These outcomes support the pharma growth story and were cited as a reason for recent buying interest.

Potential strategic catalyst: reports say J&J is preparing a possible ~$20B sale of its orthopedics unit — a deal could unlock value, boost cash for buybacks/dividends or speed a planned separation, which traders view as a material upside catalyst if executed.

Capital investment and dividend support: J&J announced a $1B investment in a Pennsylvania cell therapy facility and recently raised its quarterly dividend to $1.30 — both reinforce the company's long-term growth capacity and income appeal for dividend investors.

Options and sentiment flow: unusually high call buying (41,649 calls, ~45% above typical daily call volume) and amplified options chatter are increasing intraday volatility and can intensify moves without changing fundamentals — watch open interest and directional concentration.

Positive post-earnings momentum: coverage (Zacks/TipRanks/others) notes JNJ is up since earnings as investors re-rate pharma catalysts and dividends — helpful for sentiment but incremental vs. material corporate events.

Analyst caveat: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target to $210 but kept a "neutral" rating — the PT sits below the current share price, signaling downside risk and giving traders a reason to trim positions.

Insider selling: recent sales by senior executives (disclosed Form 4s) are prompting some investor concern about near-term profit-taking and are adding selling pressure.

Legal overhang: ongoing talc litigation and verdict coverage continue to create valuation uncertainty and cap multiple expansion despite operational positives.

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. This represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $242.27 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $141.50 and a 12-month high of $246.96. The company has a market capitalization of $583.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

