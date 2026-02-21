Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the third quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE JNJ opened at $242.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.04. The stock has a market cap of $583.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $246.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%.The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Clinical and regulatory wins for oncology: J&J reported strong Phase 1b/2 data for subcutaneous amivantamab (RYBREVANT FASPRO) in head & neck cancer and has received FDA Breakthrough Therapy attention and a separate monthly?dosing approval that can improve patient convenience and commercial uptake. These outcomes support the pharma growth story and were cited as a reason for recent buying interest. RYBREVANT clinical results

Clinical and regulatory wins for oncology: J&J reported strong Phase 1b/2 data for subcutaneous amivantamab (RYBREVANT FASPRO) in head & neck cancer and has received FDA Breakthrough Therapy attention and a separate monthly?dosing approval that can improve patient convenience and commercial uptake. These outcomes support the pharma growth story and were cited as a reason for recent buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Potential strategic catalyst: reports say J&J is preparing a possible ~$20B sale of its orthopedics unit — a deal could unlock value, boost cash for buybacks/dividends or speed a planned separation, which traders view as a material upside catalyst if executed. Reuters on orthopedics sale

Potential strategic catalyst: reports say J&J is preparing a possible ~$20B sale of its orthopedics unit — a deal could unlock value, boost cash for buybacks/dividends or speed a planned separation, which traders view as a material upside catalyst if executed. Positive Sentiment: Capital investment and dividend support: J&J announced a $1B investment in a Pennsylvania cell?therapy facility and recently raised its quarterly dividend to $1.30 — both reinforce the company’s long?term growth capacity and income appeal for dividend investors. Fox Business on $1B investment

Capital investment and dividend support: J&J announced a $1B investment in a Pennsylvania cell?therapy facility and recently raised its quarterly dividend to $1.30 — both reinforce the company’s long?term growth capacity and income appeal for dividend investors. Neutral Sentiment: Options and sentiment flow: unusually high call buying (41,649 calls, ~45% above typical daily call volume) and amplified options chatter are increasing intraday volatility and can intensify moves without changing fundamentals — watch open interest and directional concentration. Benzinga on options trends

Options and sentiment flow: unusually high call buying (41,649 calls, ~45% above typical daily call volume) and amplified options chatter are increasing intraday volatility and can intensify moves without changing fundamentals — watch open interest and directional concentration. Neutral Sentiment: Positive post?earnings momentum: coverage (Zacks/TipRanks/others) notes JNJ is up since earnings as investors re?rate pharma catalysts and dividends — helpful for sentiment but incremental vs. material corporate events. Zacks on post?earnings move

Positive post?earnings momentum: coverage (Zacks/TipRanks/others) notes JNJ is up since earnings as investors re?rate pharma catalysts and dividends — helpful for sentiment but incremental vs. material corporate events. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caveat: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target to $210 but kept a “neutral” rating — the PT sits below the current share price, signaling downside risk and giving traders a reason to trim positions. MarketScreener on Rothschild PT

Analyst caveat: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target to $210 but kept a “neutral” rating — the PT sits below the current share price, signaling downside risk and giving traders a reason to trim positions. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: recent sales by senior executives (disclosed Form 4s) are prompting some investor concern about near?term profit?taking and are adding selling pressure. SEC filing on insider sell

Insider selling: recent sales by senior executives (disclosed Form 4s) are prompting some investor concern about near?term profit?taking and are adding selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Legal overhang: ongoing talc litigation and verdict coverage continue to create valuation uncertainty and cap multiple expansion despite operational positives. Yahoo Finance on talc risk

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

