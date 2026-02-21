Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,947 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 397.8% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $254.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $171.51 and a 52-week high of $262.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.32.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

