Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS Stock Holdings Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,581,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,396,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.82% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $1,515,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 35,098 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 393,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 41,265 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $96.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 739.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.38 and a 200-day moving average of $84.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $134.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trending Headlines about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 16,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $1,934,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,092.38. This represents a 38.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 200,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $14,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,196,237 shares in the company, valued at $88,629,199.33. This represents a 14.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 922,407 shares of company stock valued at $75,653,893. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Prometheus Energetics (a JV that includes Kratos) broke ground on a new solid rocket motor campus in Indiana—this expands Kratos’ propulsion/energetics capability and supports longer?term revenue potential. Prometheus Energetics Breaks Ground

Prometheus Energetics (a JV that includes Kratos) broke ground on a new solid rocket motor campus in Indiana—this expands Kratos’ propulsion/energetics capability and supports longer?term revenue potential. Positive Sentiment: Kratos announced expanded roles in hypersonics, satellites and autonomy programs—operational wins in high?priority defense segments that support multi?year growth expectations. Kratos Expands Role In Hypersonics

Kratos announced expanded roles in hypersonics, satellites and autonomy programs—operational wins in high?priority defense segments that support multi?year growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Kratos won a contract to streamline hypersonic materials development—a technical contract that reinforces its addressable market in hypersonics. Hypersonic Materials Contract

Kratos won a contract to streamline hypersonic materials development—a technical contract that reinforces its addressable market in hypersonics. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest figures are effectively zero/ambiguous (likely a reporting/data quirk) and are unlikely to be a material driver of today’s move.

Reported short?interest figures are effectively zero/ambiguous (likely a reporting/data quirk) and are unlikely to be a material driver of today’s move. Negative Sentiment: UBS initiated coverage with a “neutral” rating and a $79 price target—this published target sits well below recent trading levels and can directly weaken sentiment and trigger selling pressure. UBS Initiates Coverage

UBS initiated coverage with a “neutral” rating and a $79 price target—this published target sits well below recent trading levels and can directly weaken sentiment and trigger selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Two insiders disclosed sales (SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares at ~$88.08; Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,500 shares at ~$90.91). While both still hold large positions, the filings read as near?term profit taking and likely added to downward pressure. Insider Sale Filings Insider Sale Filings 2

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KTOS. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $80.00 price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

View Our Latest Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.