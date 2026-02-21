Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.25 Billion Stake in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,121,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.87% of Solventum worth $1,249,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in Solventum by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,141,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,098,000 after buying an additional 4,320,342 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $140,495,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Solventum by 60.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 928,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after acquiring an additional 349,463 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Solventum by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,670,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,363,000 after purchasing an additional 308,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Solventum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,152,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOLV. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Solventum from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Solventum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised Solventum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on Solventum and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

Solventum Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of SOLV opened at $72.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Solventum Corporation has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $88.20. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Solventum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Solventum Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.