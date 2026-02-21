MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Acquired by Sava Infond d.o.o.

Sava Infond d.o.o. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up about 1.7% of Sava Infond d.o.o.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $11,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,460,000 after buying an additional 81,124 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 126.7% in the third quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MELI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,872.00.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,996.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,062.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,180.65. The company has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,723.90 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total value of $91,231.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,034.09. This trade represents a 14.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total transaction of $503,778.48. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,136 shares of company stock worth $2,308,788. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

