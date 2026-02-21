Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,227,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 436,523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.78% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $1,354,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Argus raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NYSE SWK opened at $91.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $93.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (NYSE:SWK) is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company’s portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

