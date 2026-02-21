Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Purchased by Sava Infond d.o.o.

Sava Infond d.o.o. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.1% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $510.96 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $579.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird set a $653.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.68.

In other news, EVP Frederick M. Lowery sold 6,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.68, for a total value of $4,131,761.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,586,868.56. This represents a 32.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,230,982.40. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,996 shares of company stock worth $63,355,935. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

