Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

SATL has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on Satellogic in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Satellogic in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on Satellogic in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Satellogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 price target on shares of Satellogic in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Satellogic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of SATL stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.39. Satellogic has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.93.

In related news, major shareholder Fitzgerald L. P. Cantor sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $30,941.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,856,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,353,575. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,676. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SATL. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Satellogic by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Satellogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Satellogic by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 153,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 106,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Satellogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Northland kept an “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 target, signaling analyst conviction in upside from current levels; that endorsement is likely driving buying interest. Northland Research Note

Northland kept an “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 target, signaling analyst conviction in upside from current levels; that endorsement is likely driving buying interest. Positive Sentiment: The firm models steady improvement in profitability: FY2026 EPS -$0.18 shrinking to FY2027 EPS -$0.08 and Q4 2027 at $0.00 (breakeven), which supports a constructive medium?term thesis if execution and revenue growth track assumptions.

The firm models steady improvement in profitability: FY2026 EPS -$0.18 shrinking to FY2027 EPS -$0.08 and Q4 2027 at $0.00 (breakeven), which supports a constructive medium?term thesis if execution and revenue growth track assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Northland provided a detailed quarterly cadence of estimates (multiple quarters in 2025–2027), giving investors clearer visibility on expected timing of improvement but relying on company execution and market demand.

Northland provided a detailed quarterly cadence of estimates (multiple quarters in 2025–2027), giving investors clearer visibility on expected timing of improvement but relying on company execution and market demand. Negative Sentiment: Despite the improving trend, the model still shows multi?year losses (e.g., FY2025 -$0.42 and continued negative quarters through most of 2027), keeping financing risk, dilution and execution risk on the table — downside remains if results miss the plan.

Satellogic Inc is a NewSpace company specializing in the design, manufacture and operation of a low?Earth?orbit (LEO) microsatellite constellation. The company’s satellites capture high?resolution multispectral imagery, enabling detailed monitoring of agricultural, forestry, maritime, energy and infrastructure assets. Satellogic’s vertically integrated model covers end?to?end capabilities, from satellite development and deployment to data processing and analytics, allowing clients to access imagery and insights on demand.

Key offerings include geospatial data products, analytics services and software tools that leverage machine learning algorithms to interpret changes on Earth’s surface.

